Four inmates test positive for coronavirus in Lahore jail

LAHORE: At least four prisoners tested positive for novel coronavirus at Camp Jail in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Camp Jail superintended said that as part of precautionary measures, all the prisoners in the jail were screened for COVID-19, adding that four of the inmates’ tests came back positive.

He maintained that one of the patients, whose condition was worsen, have been shifted to Mayo Hospital.

The superintendent said that rest of the three prisoners were quarantined in the jail. He said that a report, in this regard, has been sent to the Punjab chief minister and home secretary.

Earlier in the day, Punjab had reported 18 more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 1087.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26 districts of the province had recorded COVID-19 cases thus far. It had said all confirmed patients were under treatment in isolation wards.

They were being provided with all necessary facilities, the department had said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in Lahore’s expo centre to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

