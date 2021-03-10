KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a Sindh University student in an alleged police encounter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, directing an inquiry into the matter, the IG Sindh formed a three-member body headed by Additional IG Hyderabad Jamil Ahmed and DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Larik and SSP Kashmore as its members to probe the matter.

The IG Sindh has directed all stakeholders in the matter to submit proofs showing if the encounter was carried out originally or was staged.

The committee would also probe the criminal record of the Sindh University student, who was killed in the incident, besides also looking into the criminal negligence of the Sukkur police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sukkur police are blamed for killing the SU student Irfan Jatoi in an alleged police encounter as the family claimed that he was arrested by police on February 10, days before his killing.

In a similar incident in Islamabad, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

A judicial inquiry into the murder of a youngster, Osama Satti, by Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel during an alleged encounter was also notified.

