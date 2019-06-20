‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ to be launched in KP’s tribal districts today

PESHAWAR: With an aim to eradicate unemployment and poverty in the terrorism-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP), the provincial government is set to launch ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ in recently merged tribal districts of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to the government officials, the scheme would be launched with Rs 1 billion in the area.

Interest-free loans would be given to skilled and degree holding unemployed people in the age group of 18 to 50 years.

The loan amount will range from 50,000 to Rs 1 million. Technical people would get from Rs50,000 to Rs0.5 million whereas others would get Rs50000 to Rs0.3 million.

Read more: E-Rozgar Training Programme for youth launched

It is worthwhile to mention here that, delivering the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the upflit tribal district, over Rs1 billion were doled out for the Insaf Rozgar Scheme in the region in the federal budget of 2019-20.

It is pertinent to note, in January this year, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit in Islamabad to explore avenues of collaboration for the development of an effective National Job Programme.

Comments

comments