Insanitary conditions in Karachi: Sindh CM shifts blame on DMCs

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday blamed district municipal corporations for Karachi’s worsening cleanliness problems, ARY News reported

Talking to journalist, Murad Ali Shah asked the municipal corporation to show sincerity in lifting waste and garbage from the city. He said that the provincial government would provide every possible support the DMCs.

The chief minister said that politics on garbage was being played in the metropolis city. Responding to a question, CM Murad said that there was no forward block in Pakistan People Party.

Earlier on August 28, taking a jibe at his opponent parties, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were fighting over the garbage of Karachi.

Expressing concerns over the situation of the metropolis, he had said politics was being played on the garbage.

Shah had said the deputy commissioners of the city had also been included in the matter for its resolution. He had added that the provincial government had asked Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for a fumigation drive in the city.

