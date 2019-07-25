Federal Ombudsman’s inspection team visits Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: An inspection team formed by the Federal Ombudsman paid a visit to Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The team reviewed facilities being provided to the passengers by the airport administration, whereas, the inspectors also visited one-window operation.

The inspection team expressed outrage over the absence of staff members at one-window operation section and complaints of the passengers.

Read More: KP govt allows night flight operation at Peshawar airport

Earlier on March 27, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had allowed night flights landing operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport for the convenience of passengers.

KP’s home and travel affair department had issued a notification allowing night landing at the airport. Sources said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would issue a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) after which the night flight operation would resume at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ban was imposed on night landing of flights after firing on PIA passengers’ aircraft in 2014. Earlier, flight operations were being carried out at the airport only during day time.

