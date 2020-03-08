Instagram’s coronavirus-themed filters get mixed reactions

After the outbreak of COVID-19, Instagram is being flooded with coronavirus-themed filters which are some of the most popular features on the app, however, it gets mixed reaction from the users as some find it ‘stupid’, ‘inappropriate’, whereas, others find it ‘cool’ and ‘different’.

Users can find the filters simply after searching for ‘coronavirus’ on Instagram’s Effect Gallery where a range of forms is present.

According to a report published by Mirror UK, one filter, created by gianpiero_pernisco, fills your screen with coronavirus molecules, while another, by smirnov.mikita, simply places the word ‘Coronavirus’ in neon light on the user’s face.

Several others come with variations of face masks, despite the fact that there’s very little evidence they prevent the disease from spreading.

When comes to the response of the users, the reactions are mixed as some find it ‘stupid’, ‘inappropriate’, whereas, others find it ‘cool’ and ‘different’.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Someone made a coronavirus filter for instagram y’all are so stupid.”

someone made a coronavirus filter for instagram y’all are so stupid — d ✰ (@harianashe) January 30, 2020

Another said: “Instagram has just released a new filter: ‘Coronavirus Analysis’ whether or not you’re infected… we’re talking about something that is currently killing people!! Completely inappropriate.”

@instagram has just released a new filter: ‘Coronavirus Analysis’ whether or not you’re infected… we’re talking about something that is currently killing people!! Completely inappropriate #coronavirus #Instagram — Karen Megan (@KarenMAmouyal) January 31, 2020

A user said, “Me: 2020 gon be different! News: “FIRST Corona Virus case in Orange County! Also Me: Damn that’s kinda close… *Proceeds to try new instagram filter*.”

Me: 2020 gon be different! News: “FIRST Corona Virus case in Orange County!” Also Me: Damn that’s kinda close…

*Proceeds to try new instagram filter* pic.twitter.com/hveS8UjYmm — OAM (@mndzoa) January 26, 2020

Danielle Woodward took to Twitter to comment, said: “This is so cool. @alexli_16 designed an nstagram filter that illustrates the coronavirus and he and @grace_palmieri used it to make an interactive Instagram story that explains it. I’m so lucky I get to work with such creative and talented people.”

This is so cool. @alexli_16 designed an Instagram filter that illustrates the coronavirus and he and @grace_palmieri used it to make an interactive Instagram story that explains it. I’m so lucky I get to work with such creative and talented people. pic.twitter.com/kgfEQSmXdA — Danielle Woodward (@d__woodward) February 27, 2020

