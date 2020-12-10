Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Instagram, Facebook, Messenger down for users across globe

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are down in various parts of the world as multiple users have reported the downtime.

The Facebook-owned social media apps went down at around 03:00 PST, according to the website Downdetector, which monitors online outages.

Users are unable to send messages and are being flashed an error message which says the app is ‘waiting for network’.

Reported issues with Facebook Messenger include being unable to connect to the servers and new messages not coming in. On Instagram too, direct messages are reportedly not working for some in addition to stories not loading.

Downdetector shows thousands of people have reported issues with Facebook Messenger. More than half (52 per cent) of reported issues with Messenger are related to sending and receiving messages

‘We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and Workplace Chat,’ a Facebook spokesperson told foreign media outlet.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, does not appear to be affected.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Maryam moves court against seizure of Nawaz’s property

Pakistan

PML-N not yet demanded resignations from members: Maryam Nawaz

Must Read

Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise $160 million to $20.4 billion

International

UK issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine after adverse reactions


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close