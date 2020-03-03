Instagram influencer killed and stuffed in suitcase

A young Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was killed brutally by her ex-friend after she was about to celebrate her birthday.

Maxim Gareev was convicted of killing influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, after her body was found stuffed in a suitcase at her flat in the Russian capital Moscow.

The 33-year-old admitted to killing social media starlet, saying that she repeatedly insulted him and dismissive of his financial resources.

Narrating the gory episode of her killing, the accused said that in August 2019, he had gone to confront the social media influencer Ekaterina at her flat in south-west Moscow.

“I lost my temper after turning up at her property only to found that she had already packed a suitcase ready to go on a trip with the other man,” he said after exchanging heated arguments, he had grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed her in the chest before finally cutting her throat.

He then fled but was tracked down and arrested after CCTV showed him leaving the property with a suitcase.

He said the body had been in the suitcase but when he failed to find a place to hide it, had returned to the apartment and dumped it there before putting his own blood-soaked clothing in a separate suitcase and dumping those at a landfill site.

Read More: Livestreamed killings test social media measures

A press release from Moscow’s’s Nikulinsky district court, says that Gareev will have to serve the sentence in a maximum-security penal colony.

Gareev will also have to pay 2.5 million roubles (about £29,400) in damages to the victim’s family.

Comments

comments