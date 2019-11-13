Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Instagram launches TikTok-like video editing tool feature

Instagram

Instagram has reportedly launched a new video editing tool called Reels, nearly identical to a very popular video app TikTok.

The feature, which was first reported by TechCrunch, appears to be an attempt by Instagram to compete more directly with Chinese social media app Tik Tok.

Read More: Facebook unveils new logo

The video tool allows users to create short 15-second clips, with music and all, that can be uploaded to their Stories.

Reels

The feature is now available on both iOS and Android but it will initially be limited to users in Brazil.

“No two products are exactly the same, and at the end of the day, sharing video with music is a pretty universal idea we think everyone might be interested in using,” said Robby Stein, director of product management while speaking at event.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Apple refreshes MacBook Pro laptop with 16-inch screen

ScienceTechnology

WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky

ScienceTechnology

PUBG maker announces 2019 third quarter results

ScienceTechnology

Google to offer checking accounts next year


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close