MELBOURNE: An Australia-based Instagram model Mikaela Testa had a major meltdown after she realised that the Facebook-owned photo-messaging app is not showing the like count on her posts anymore.

Confessing that Instagram is like a “mental problem”, she posted a video on her “Scandalous x” account, crying incessantly while uttering that she is going to quit social media for a while.

Earlier this week, Instagram expanded a test feature of letting users hide the like counts on their photos and videos to six more countries, including Australia.

Instagram started hiding “likes” on its platform in Australia, Brazil and several other major markets earlier this month, saying it wanted to ease pressure on users, following criticism about its impacts on mental health.

The Facebook-owned social media giant’s trial changes mean users in the six countries will no longer be able to see the number of likes other people’s posts receive.

“We want Instagram to be a place where people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” Facebook Australia and New Zealand policy director Mia Garlick said in a statement.

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love.”

Australia, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Brazil and New Zealand are involved in the new trial, which follows an initial test that was launched in Canada in May.

Although Instagram described the hiding of the likes for users as a “test”, no deadline was given for when it would end.

Testa runs two accounts on Instagram — one by her own name that has almost 45,000 followers and another account called “Scandalous x” which has 13,000 followers.

She claims to earn $693 (Australian $1,000) for every 1,000 likes her posts collect, web portal Ladbible reported on Thursday.

Since Instagram changed its plans, the upset Instagram model cried about how her posts have suffered a massive drop off in engagement.

In a Facebook post, Testa wrote: “Regardless of what you may think, Instagram is a ‘REAL’ job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they’re at. I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it’s not just me suffering too, it’s every brand and business I know”.

Social media influencing has become into a multi-billion dollar business, with brands gathering around influencers for paid promotions of their posts.

Comments

comments