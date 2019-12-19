Instagram rolls out new Stories feature ‘Layout’

Instagram has introduced a new feature for Stories which allows users to post multiple photos on one screen.

The feature called ‘Layout’ has been launched globally on December 17. Earlier, users resorted to third-party story-editing apps for posting multiple photos as Instagram didn’t offer it. The only way out was to copy a photo from a gallery and paste it in a text box.

But, with the introduction of Layout, people can incorporate up to six photos.

“Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself,” the company tweeted.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸 With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

To give people a variety of choices, Instagram rolled out a new Stories feature, Create mode, which gives users a place to make content beyond just photos.

