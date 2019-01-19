Institutions to be strengthened in line of PM Khan’s vision: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the institutions will be strengthened and empowered in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Instead of hoodwinking the people by launching exhibitory projects, we are working to serve the masses practically,” he said while talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office here today.

Showing his regret over neglecting basic needs of the people in the past government, he said the masses will not be left alone, there problems will be resolved.

The CM said that solid foundation of prosperity of the people has been laid adding that most modern health and educational facilities are the fundamental right of every citizen.

The people of the province are my only asset and midnight oil has been burnt to solve their problems. I’m always available for the welfare of the people, he added.

Buzdar said, we have come to power to serve the masses and we will show performance in this regard.

“Punjab and the whole country will be transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Buzdar vowed.

