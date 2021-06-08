ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been informed that an integrated mechanism is devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman which was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

After reviewing the statistics of coronavirus cases, the NCOC session expressed satisfaction over the overall situation of the pandemic.

The concerned officials briefed NCOC members regarding the progress of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country.

It has been told by the officials that 450,000 out of 2 million teachers have been inoculated. The rapid testing capacity is 6,000 on a daily basis at airports. During the briefing, the NCOC was informed that 2,700 passengers are arriving at the airports on a daily basis.

Read: Federal govt begins nationwide distribution of Pfizer vaccine: Dr Sultan

They further added that an integrated mechanism was devised to detect COVID-positive passengers at the airports and so far 388 travellers were found carrying the virus. It was also told that the authorities are implementing the trace and quarantine system for inbound travellers.

According to the daily statistics of coronavirus cases, the number of infections is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest 2.94 per cent during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 53 more people lost their lives and 1,383 new infections surfaced when 46,882 samples were tested during this period.

Read: Govt can’t lift Covid-19 restrictions until all citizens get vaccinated: SAPM

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 935,013 after 1,383 people tested positive for the virus. 3,196 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

2,516 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 867,447.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 342,805 cases, Sindh 324,535, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,781, Islamabad 81,806, Balochistan 25,893, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,538, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,655.

Comments

comments