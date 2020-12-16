Intense smog makes it difficult for Lahore flights to operate: sources

LAHORE: Intense smog descended in Lahore has restricted on Wednesday the sight horizon to only 350 meters, Allama Iqbal International Airport sources told ARY News.

The airport authorities have duly informed all the airlines about smog condition taking hold of the runways limiting the vision range, the sources within the authority have confirmed.

Due to the heavy smog the Abu Dhabi-bound private flight EY-244 due to be taken off of Lahore airport has rescheduled its itinerary, while Lahore to Sharjah departure via private PA-412 plane, too, has been canceled.

On the other hand, the sources added, a Lahore-bound flight operating from Dammam which was due to land by 1 am, has been rescheduled to now land on 6:40 pm tomorrow, owing to heavy smog around the airport.

Flight XY-884 bound for Dammam, however, has been delayed by 19 hours to take off from Lahore.

Another flight booked to land from London has also been amended to have postponed by three and a half hours to now arrive at 10:20 am tomorrow in Lahore.

Earlier today, eight more flights were cancelled, six delayed and many others diverted from the Lahore airport morning due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog blanketing the airport and adjoining areas.

According to official sources, visibility reduced to as low as 100 metres on the airport runway, severely disrupting flight operation.

