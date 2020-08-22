Inter-Parliamentary Union president to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron along with a delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday on a five-day visit, ARY News reported.

During her visit, Barron will hold important meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials. She is arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Strict security measures will be taken at the airport on her arrival in the country. She will also visit Lahore, Chakwal, Gwadar and Pasni, sources said.

The sources said that the aims of her visit were to foster relations between Pakistan’s Senate and the IPU to strengthen foundations of democracy and promote mutual collaboration at highest levels.

Earlier on August 10, President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir had arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the foreign minister had received the visiting dignitary. He had planted a sapling at the lawns of the foreign ministry to partake in the government’s plantation drive.

