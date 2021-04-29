Intercity bus transport in Sindh banned from tomorrow

KARACHI: Intercity bus transport would be banned from tomorrow, provincial home department has issued an official order to the effect on Thursday.

Inter-provincial bus transport will operate for Islamabad, Gilgit and other provinces till tomorrow (Friday), according to the government order.

The entry of passenger buses in Sindh from other provinces will be stopped after April 30.

Sindh home department in its official circular, has urged the people to avoid inter-provincial as well as within the province travel as precaution.

Strict measures should be taken to protect the passengers in buses from coronavirus infection.

“It will be compulsory for the buses to stop at the check-posts,” according to the order.

Sindh Home Department has also dispatched the letter to the chief secretaries of all provinces.

Sindh has overall seven percent coronavirus positivity ratio, a session of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force was briefed on Thursday.

The Task Force meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was informed in a briefing that the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases in Karachi was recorded 10.75 percent, in a week from April 22 to 28.

“In Hyderabad positive cases rate remained 20 percent and in Sukkur 9.48 pct in the week,” according to the briefing. In other districts of Sindh the positivity ratio recorded 2.79 percent.

