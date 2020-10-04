Interior Minister Ijaz Shah opposes permission to opposition rallies

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday termed the rallies planned by the opposition parties in the country as against the state and opposed allowing such rallies in the country taken out by the enemies of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The interior minister said that democratic norms do not allow anyone to degrade the state institutions openly. “Nawaz Sharif, who is a convict, is spreading anti-state propaganda from abroad,” he said adding that the anti-state narrative adopted by the opposition was aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

“It is our duty to protect the state institutions and we will not make any compromise on it,” said Ijaz Shah.

The Punjab government has decided to give ‘conditional permission’ to the opposition parties for their announced schedule of protest.

Sources privy to the development said that opposition parties would be bound to protest within the boundaries of law of the land and would not be allowed to defame state institutions including Pakistan Army.

The provincial government would welcome the protest of opposition parties under the boundaries of the law, sources said and added that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 20, opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read.

