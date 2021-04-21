Interior minister, UK envoy discuss repatriation of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: British High Commission to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral ties, repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan and others came under discussion.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the British high commissioner that Pakistan has so far implemented 24 out of 27 points of the FATF roadmap.

He said, “Pakistan and the UK have a long history of bilateral relations and we give immense value to them.” The interior minister expressed concerns on placing Pakistan onto the red list due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this has disturbed the Pakistani diaspora living in the United Kingdom. Sheikh Rasheed said this treatment with Pakistan seems discriminatory when Covid is spreading at a fast pace in its neighboring countries.

Read More: Shahid Khaqan reveals when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed the progress on extradition treaties of wanted people between the two countries. Both sides agreed to complete the extradition and repatriation treaties at the earliest.

The Interior Minister also expressed condolence on the sad demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Comments

comments