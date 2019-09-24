Interior Ministry orders installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has directed authorities to install CCTV cameras across all police stations of the country, sources informed ARY News on Tuesday.

The order to install CCTV cameras was issued in the view of curbing incidents of torture and abuse inside police stations while ensuring transparent investigation of cases.

For effective monitoring, a control room will also be set up by the help of a digital system in all police stations.

As per details, Interior Minister Aijaz Shah took other important decisions which include the initiation of ‘Safe City Project’ in Balochistan with the assistance of the provincial government.

Sources said that the decision of making Chaman border operational was also taken by the ministry. After taking necessary measures, the Pak-Afghan border will be opened in three months, sources added.

