Interior ministry sends Nawaz’s medical reports to NAB: sources

LAHORE: Interior ministry on Monday forwarded medical reports of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the NAB officials after examining the medical reports of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will send back the matter to the Interior ministry.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had claimed that the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) today.

Chaudhry Sarwar said everyone is worried over the deteriorating health condition of the former prime minister and the government will not take any risk over his health.

It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opposed the removal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to sources, the NAB in a response to a letter penned by the Interior Ministry had advised seeking a legal opinion from the Law Ministry over the matter of removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL.

“Several cases are under trial against Nawaz Sharif, we cannot give positive response unconditionally over the matter”, the letter reads.

The federal government has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after his health deteriorated.

