Interior Ministry orders deployment of Rangers in NA-249 by election

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Interior has issued orders for deployment of paramilitary rangers at polling stations during by election in NA-249 constituency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The Rangers will be deployed at outside all polling stations of NA-249 during by election from April 28 to 30,” the ministry said in its order.

The Interior Ministry has issued orders for deployment of the rangers for maintenance of law and order on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The election in the National Assembly constituency in Karachi is scheduled for April 29.

A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation today met with the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and demanded of the election commission to reschedule NA-249 by-polls and deploy military personnel in the constituency.

The delegation led by Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a written plea to the provincial election commissioner, carrying demands to change the polling date for the NA-249 by-polls besides also deploying armed forces.

Later speaking to media, Khurrum Sher Zaman said that they approached the ECP to reschedule the polling in the constituency on Sunday.

He further said that they have demanded military deployment in the constituency and cited recent violent incidents in Baldia after the arrest of the TLP chief. “The military deployment should be ensured inside and outside the polling stations,” he said.

