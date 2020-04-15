Interior ministry announces manual extension of expired passports, CNICs

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has announced the manual extension of expired passports and Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) as the concerned institutions have halted operations due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The interior ministry released a notification regarding the extension for the validity of Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) till June 30.

The concerned authorities have been directed to entertain nationals in the country and abroad for processing manual extension of passports and computerised national identity cards up to June 39 and until further orders as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has discontinued renewal of CNICs.

It also stated that the expired passports will be extended manually for a further period of one year against the fee payment of Rs1,000, whereas, Rs800 will be charged for the manual endorsement of records regarding newborn babies in MRPs of parents.

Repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

The ministry has also notified procedure for the verification of Pakistani prisoners to be repatriated from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), through special flights.

According to the notification, the concerned authorities will verify the nationality and passports of prisoners to be deported to Pakistan. It added, “After due verification of nationality, CNIC and Passport, ETD will be issued to be deported to Pakistan.”

Moreover, the concerned mission will fill the application form of the individual for onward transmission to the Ministry of Interior through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately as per the procedure.

Interior Ministry apprised the foreign ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) NADRA and IMPASS regarding the procedures for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from the foreign country.

