Interior Ministry places OGDCL chief’s name in ECL

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has added name of Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Zahid Mir in the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ministry has also included Chief Financial Officer OGDCL Irtiza Ali Qureshi and executive director Abdul Rauf Khajjak in the no fly list.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating the charges of illegal appointments at operational level, misuse of resources and unauthorized spending.

Previous Muslim League-Nawaz government had appointed Zahid Mir as Chief Financial Officer OGDCL and also handed him over the office of the managing director with a monthly pay package of six million rupees.

Mir holding the top OGDCL office for last four and half years.

The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Mir on March 07, 2019 and directed him to appear before the investigation team and record the statement in the said case.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had assigned this multi-million corruption scam to Director General NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad in 2018 with instructions to launch investigation in the case.

