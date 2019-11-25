Interior Ministry seeks IHC to stay special court order in Musharraf case

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court on Monday seeking suspension of the special court’s decision to reserve its verdict of high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

The special court had reserved its verdict in the case against Musharraf, fixed to be announced on November 28.

The interior ministry in its plea in the high court has requested for suspending the special court proceedings till appointment of the new prosecution team.

The ministry also pleaded for suspension of the order of the special court about reserving the verdict in the high treason case until the former president given an opportunity to plead his stance.

Earlier, a petition of Pervez Musharraf was heard by a bench of the Lahore High Court comprising of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi today also seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case.

The bench directed the counsel of former president to present more arguments on maintainability of the petition on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pervez Musharraf in his petition said that the special court has reserved the judgment of the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

The former president has made the federal government, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties in his petition.

“I am ailing and staying in foreign country for medical treatment,” he said.

“I could not be able to present my stance in the special court due to my illness,” he further said.

The former president pleaded to the court for revision of the case as per the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Musharraf also sought the court order for postponement of the hearing of the case till he recovers to health.

He also sought the court to issue an order for constitution of an impartial medical board for him.

