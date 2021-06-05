Internal Accountability Branch: Sindh police notifies appointment of inquiry officers

KARACHI: Eighteen officers with good reputation have been deputed as inquiry officers in the Sindh police’s Internal Accountability Branch headed by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Farhat Junejo, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sindh police handed over the responsibility of inquiry officers in the Internal Accountability Branch to 18 officers with good reputation. Earlier, AIG Farhat Junejo had been named to head the newly-constituted accountability branch of the Sindh police.

In a notification obtained by ARY News, 18 officers of different ranks from inspectors to deputy inspector generals (DIGs) were included in the pool of officers who are appointed as enquiry officers in the accountability branch.

The officers include DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik, DIG Imran Yaqub, DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tanvir Alam Odho, SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani, SSP Shad Ibne Masih, SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, SSP Amjad Shaikh, SSP Tanvir Tunio, SSP Arif Aslam Rao, Sajid Amir Suddozai, SP Suhai Aziz Talpur, SP Zahida Parveen, ASP Aleena Rajar, DSP Masood Akhtar Khan and Inspector Siraj Lashari.

The police department will assign inquiries to the said officers in accordance with their ranks to take further action on the complaints of misuse of power and corruption. The internal accountability branch will hold investigations against police officials and senior officers.

Earlier in March, it was learnt that the Sindh police had decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an Additional Inspector General (AIG) ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province.

The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police had replaced an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the senior cop Farhat Junejo will be heading the newly formed unit. The inception of new post and scrapping of the old one had been approved by the provincial government.

