Internal, external challenges demand national response: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said internal and external challenges facing Pakistan demanded a comprehensive national response and Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, was fully engaged in enabling that response, ARY News reported.

“Our nation has given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace,” said COAS Qamar Bajwa while interacting with the participants of 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters in Quetta. The interaction is part of three weeks workshop being held at the city.

​The Army Chief has reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan was linked with prosperity of Balochistan.

The participants thanked the COAS for opportunity of security workshop provided by the Army saying that they felt reinvigorated to play their part in national development.

The chief of army staff last month visited the Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber and installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of the force.

COAS General Qamar Javed appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.

A large number of serving and retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion. Later, the COAS interacted with the officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force.

