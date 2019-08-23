International civil aviation team to visit Islamabad on Aug 26

ISLAMABAD: The audit team of international civil aviation authority organization will visit Islamabad on August 26 to inspect the safety standards of the airport.

As per details, a four-member team will visit the Islamabad International Airport on Monday to check the arrangements of fire fighting and measures to cope with other emergency situations.

The objective of the audit is to examine whether the equipment installed at the airport, for the safety purpose, meet the international standards.

The audit team will also check the system installed in the air traffic control department.

The standard of facilities given to passengers at the airport, and the process of boarding the plane will also be assessed by the audit team.

