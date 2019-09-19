International community endorses Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir has become a global issue and the entire international community has acknowledged Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to Pakistani diasporas from different walks of life in Saudi Arabia, PM Khan said that the purpose of his visit to KSA is to apprise Saudi leadership about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

“Our brothers in Kashmir are witnessing hard times and we have to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally,” added the premier.

The PM said that he would raise the Kashmir issue forcefully at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

He said the PTI government inherited a debt-ridden economy and now efforts are being made to reform every sector and enhancing investment in the country.

Imran Khan said PTI government was bringing legal reforms to protect investments of the overseas Pakistanis.

He said the government is also ensuring ease of doing business to attract investors.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the royal terminal of Jeddah airport, the prime minister was welcomed by Governor of Makkah Khalid Al-Faisal.

According to a statement issued by his office, PM Imran Khan will proceed to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly after visiting the kingdom.

Comments

comments