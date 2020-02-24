PSL 5: International cricketers rock traditional Pakistani attire

Former international cricketers Curtly Ambrose, Barry Wilkinson and Simon Taufel who are currently touring Pakistan as guests to witness Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition rocked traditional outfits.

On Saturday, the Indies legends and former Australian umpire were spotted at an event hosted by IG Sindh Kaleem Imam in Karachi.

All three of them were seen in white shalwar kameez and green waistcoats designed by Pakistani designer Emran Rajput.

Photos of them in desi outfits has gone viral on the internet.

In a video message, former Australian pacer said “It’s been almost 11 years since I have been in Karachi. I was last here in 2009 when several people lost their lives and it was a very traumatic experience for the match officials and the Sri Lankan team.”

He thanked the security agencies for improving the security situation in Pakistan tremendously: “Kaleem and his staff here at the Sindh police have done an outstanding job to try and work on the security within the community here in Karachi and also in other areas of Pakistan.”

