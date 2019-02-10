International Maritime Conference underway on third day of Aman-2019

KARACHI: The International Maritime Conference being held on Sunday, the third day of the multi-nation Aman naval exercise 2019.

The maritime experts addressing the conference being attended by the representatives of the navies of 46 participating countries in the naval exercise.

A large number of students of maritime affairs studies were also present in the conference.

Various foreign military delegates called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on the second day of multinational naval exercise AMAN-2019 in Karachi, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said.

Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lt. General Edzai Absalom Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo, Chief of Romanian Naval Forces Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu Ph.D., Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan Lt General Afgan Taghiyev Veli and Admiral (retd) William A. Owens of USA held meetings with the naval chief.

According to the Navy statement, matters of mutual interest including defence-related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the meeting.

The naval chief also thanked the dignitaries for participation in ‘AMAN 2019’ to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral or multilateral engagements with other countries.

The foreign dignitaries highly appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of AMAN exercise.

Earlier, a large number of personnel of the participating navies, observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the counterterrorism demonstration and bands display.

The naval drill Aman-19, which began on Feb 08 being participated by the navies of 46 countries with their military assets.

Pakistan has been hosting the multi-national naval drill ‘Aman’ since 2007.

The exercise will be held in two phases till Feb-12. The first harbour phase of the drill continued from 08 to 10 February, while the second sea phase will continue till Feb 12.

Pakistan Army and Air Force also participating in Aman-19 exercise.

In the first exercise in 2007, 28 countries had participated with their ships, aircraft and observers, while 46 countries participating in Aman 2019 exercise.

