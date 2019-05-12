International Mother’s Day being observed today

International Mother’s Day is being observed on Sunday (today) in countries across the world including Pakistan to express love for the tender care and countless sacrifices of the mother.

The International Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year paying tributes and gratitude to mothers around the world.

The custom of celebrating Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May was first adopted by United States and many other countries followed suit.

It is a time to appreciate mothers and motherly figures, conveying gratitude for the hardships born in child-rearing.

The day was marked by high spirits and enthusiasm as various public and private organisations and schools arranged entertaining programmes for Mother’s Day celebrations.

Mother’s Day has been celebrated in Pakistan and the sub-continent at large for the past few years with tremendous zest.

Anna Jarvis first held a campaign to make “Mother’s Day” a recognised holiday in the United States in 1905, the year her mother died. The day was first celebrated in 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia.

In Pakistan many people honor their mothers by handing them gifts to express their profound love. Those who have lost their mothers pray and pay their respects to the dears departed.

