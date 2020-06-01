Int’l support imperative to resolving lingering issues in South Asia: COAS

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the capital of Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The Army Chief paid a visit to the Command and Staff College, Quetta where he addressed officers and soldiers alike, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on the matter.

The army chief in his address said that a professional, well trained army is a necessity for peace and sustainability in a region.

He also said that peace in South Asia was dependent upon resolving age old disputes amicably.

The army chief added that with International support and backup those lingering differences can reach their logical conclusions.

General Bajwa said that the armed forces will keep working closely with the government to tackle challenges currently faced by the people of the country.

He stressed on the need for unity and a concerted effort to push the country towards long lasting sustenance of progress.

Earlier on May 13, In his previous Balochistan visit, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an address had said that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and people towards a peaceful and prosperous province.

During the visit, the army chief was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formations and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command.

