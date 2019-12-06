Internet access to be provided across county: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that the government will ensure availability of internet in every nook and corner of the country under ‘Digital Pakistan’ program, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shafqat Mahmood said that the future of Pakistan is linked with digitalization. He said that the government was committed to introduce uniform education system in the country.

Responding to a question, the minister said that participation in Urdu Conference was a great honor for him. Shafqat Mahmood said that he was making efforts to activate such literary organizations.

Earlier on December 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ program, an initiative aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony held at PM Office in Islamabad, the premier had said ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign was a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

“I was also an overseas Pakistani when i was studying abroad at university. Half of the year I played cricket abroad and the rest of the half-year in Pakistan. So I have a complete idea of overseas Pakistanis as in what is the motivation behind moving out,” he had added.

