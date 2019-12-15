Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Submarine cable fault disrupts internet services across Pakistan

Internet disrupt

ISLAMABAD: Internet services across the country were disrupted after a fault developed in the international submarine cable, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Internet services are impacted you may face some service degradation due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Doha,” said Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a post on Twitter.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored,” they wrote further in a tweet.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also tweeted about the fault, saying that due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1, internet services may be impacted and some service degradation may be experienced.

Back in October, Pakistan experienced slow internet browsing owing to a fault in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system that provides internet bandwidth to the country.

The PTCL apologized for the inconvenience and said that their teams were working to fully restore internet services in the country.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

APS students wrote history with blood to make Pakistan peaceful: CM Buzdar     

Pakistan

Turkey deports 17 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Pakistan

Son kills father over land dispute

Pakistan

KP govt approves Rs5bn for new tourist spots


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close