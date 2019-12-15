Submarine cable fault disrupts internet services across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Internet services across the country were disrupted after a fault developed in the international submarine cable, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Internet services are impacted you may face some service degradation due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 at Doha,” said Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a post on Twitter.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored,” they wrote further in a tweet.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also tweeted about the fault, saying that due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1, internet services may be impacted and some service degradation may be experienced.

PTCL is working with the International Submarine Consortium to fully restore #internet services across the country. We will update as soon as services are fully restored. — PTA Pakistan (@PTAofficialpk) December 15, 2019

Back in October, Pakistan experienced slow internet browsing owing to a fault in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system that provides internet bandwidth to the country.

The PTCL apologized for the inconvenience and said that their teams were working to fully restore internet services in the country.

