Interpol arrests suspected murderer of three brothers from Malaysia

CHARSADDA: Interpol arrested an alleged murderer of three brothers from Malaysia which was later handed over to police on a 10-day remand by the court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested man, Nadir Khan, was allegedly involved in the murder of three brothers including Kashif, Shabbir and Sajjad at his residence over a financial dispute along with his accomplices including Nasir Jamal and Pir Mohammad. The incident had taken place in last Ramadan in Umarzai area of Charsadda located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The prime suspect in the triple murder case had fled to Malaysia along with his girlfriend, whereas, two other accused persons went into hiding.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan told media in a press conference that the action was taken in light of special directions of Inspector General KP Police Muhammad Naeem Khan to arrest the responsible persons.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been constituted under supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Charsadda Nazeer Khan where representatives of sensitive institutions were also included.

The team arrested the travel agent Rubab Nasim during its first phase of action over facilitating the prime suspect to flee abroad. Nasim was arrested at Islamabad airport when he returned from Malaysia.

Charsadda police officials had arrested two accused persons who were nominated in the First Investigation Report (FIR), whereas, the prime suspect Nadir Khan was arrested in Malaysia during a joint raid of officials belonging Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Royal Police of Malaysia through the assistance of Interpol.

The suspect was taken to Lahore from Kuala Lumpur last night and later he was shifted to Charsadda.

Nadir Khan was produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which handed him over to local police on 10-day physical remand in the triple murder case.

Comments

comments