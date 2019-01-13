Intizar’s father says not satisfied with police investigation

KARACHI: Father of Intizar Ahmed, who was allegedly shot dead last year by police personnel, said Sunday he was not satisfied with the police investigation, ARY News reported.

“I am not satisfied with the probe being carried out in the Intizar murder case,” Ishtiaq Ahmed said while talking to media along his counsel on the eve of his son’s death anniversary.

Father of the 19-year-old victim said the Supreme Court had revoked bail of Tariq Raheem, the key accused, to order his arrest. Tariq Raheem later admitted in the court that SSP Muqaddas Haider had ordered him to do so.

“It has been one year and reason behind my son’s killing could not be found,” he said.

Intezar’s murder

On January 13 last year, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel allegedly shot dead Intizar in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of Karachi.

Two different versions emerged after the incident when police earlier claimed that the youth was killed by unidentified armed assailants on motorcycle.

However, later it was disclosed that the personnel of law enforcement agencies opened fire upon his vehicle after he allegedly did not stop his car on their signal.

The slain youth was the only son to his father and recently came back from Malaysia.

Last year in February, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on request of Ishtiaq Ahmed, had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder case.

The CM had directed the home secretary to constitute the JIT under the then Additional Inspector General Police Counter Terrorism Department Sanaullah Abbasi.

Following the incident, a girl, who was travelling with Intizar Ahmed when he was shot dead, had claimed that his murder was an act of targeted killing.

In a video statement, Madiha Kayani said she feared for her life and demanded that the Rangers personnel should provide her security.

She said she had already pointed out in a statement to investigators that a mustached man opened fire at Intizar.

Ms Kayani said the youth was murdered in targeted killing. She claimed the victim had told her that he was being chased by someone.

She named two people – Mahrukh and Suleman – who she said be made part of the investigation into the murder case.

She expressed doubts that some influential people might be behind the killing. There should be a fair probe into the incident, she demanded.

Comments

comments