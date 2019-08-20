Int’l community should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Gandapur   

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur here on Tuesday urged the international community to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Gandapur said that regional peace and stability were interlinked to resolution of Kashmir issue. He said, “Pakistan has adopted a strong stance on Kashmir situation and the way the issue has been highlighted internationally has evoked hopes of its resolution.”

The minister further said that Indian steps to change demographic composition of the held territory was a glaring example to all the minorities in India that their country had become an extremist Hindu state.

Gandapur said, “Pakistan is a responsible atomic power and has the capability and capacity to respond to any external aggression.”

Read More: Gandapur terms US mediation offer on Kashmir a victory for Pakistan

Earlier on July 23, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had termed the United States mediation offer on Kashmir a big achievement.

In a statement, Gandapur had said that US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve the decades old Kashmir dispute was a victory for Pakistan.

He had said this achievement was a result of sincere leadership of Imran Khan and successful diplomacy of Pakistan.

Comments

comments