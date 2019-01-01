Int’l community should to take notice of Indian firing at LoC: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday urged the international community to take notice of unprovoked firming across line of control (LoC) by the Indian troops.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the continuous ceasefire violations on the LoC by the Indian troops pose serious threat to regional peace.

He asked the world community to take notice of atrocities and human rights violation by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan had summoned the Indian acting deputy high commissioner to the Foreign Office on Tuesday (today) and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Athmuqam area of Shahkot Sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman had been martyred and nine others sustained bullet wounds when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the line of control (LoC) targeting civil population in Shahkot sector on December 31.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, a woman, Asia Bibi had been martyred while 9 civilians, including two women and three children got injured in the incident.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2,350 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdoms of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 142 others.

