Int’l market to open for Pakistan after IMF’s agreement: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar said the doors of the international market would open up after signing of loan agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to a news channel, he said a program is being formulated with the Asian Development Bank, under which, a state-of-the-art, transit and cargo facility will be provided at the borders of Torkham and Chaman.

The state minister added that a central Asian route leading to Gwadar is also going to be opened in next few months.

He said the government would achieve the tax target set for the next fiscal year.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s amnesty scheme, Azhar said that a promising response was received from the public and a large number of people benefitted from the scheme.

It is pertinent to mention that the deadline to declare assets under Assets Declaration Scheme through a Presidential Ordinance is ending on Wednesday (today).

The scheme which was supposed to close on July 1 was extended for three more days with an aim to benefit more people.

