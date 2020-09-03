ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that early holding of intra-Afghan dialogue is indispensable to ensure Afghan peace process.

In a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Haneef Atmar, he said peace and stability in the region is linked to peace in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, apart from maintenance of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan is also desirous of early and dignified repatriation of the Afghan refugees.

The FM said Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory efforts for regional peace and stability including Afghan peace process.

Both the foreign ministers also held detailed discussion with regard to promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional contacts.

Read more: Pakistan facilitated Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

In the month of July, Pakistan had participated in a virtual conference on Afghanistan, titled “Strengthening Consensus for Peace”, hosted by the Government of Afghanistan.

President of Afghanistan Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Peace Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah participated in the conference.

Pakistan, in its statement, had emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the overall prosperity and stability in the region and beyond.

Comments

comments