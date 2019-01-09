Investigation into Ali Raza Abidi murder case underway: SSP South

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Pir Muhammad Shah on Wednesday said that the progress is underway into assassination of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to the media men, here in Karachi today, the SSP South said the investigation for the arrest of the perpetrators behind Ali Raza Abidi’s killing is going on.

“According to the information South Africa and the London’s network was in the city, before the assassination,” the SSP South said.

Earlier the interior ministry had decided to take action against the MQM’s London-based founding chief, after sensing his involvement in the murder of Ali Raza Abidi.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the MQM-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan have already recorded their statements before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the murder of MQM’s former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

