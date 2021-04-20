ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police has formed an investigation committee to probe into gun attack on former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IG Islamabad formed a committee headed by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation to probe into the attack incident.

Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad today by an unknown gunman when he was in F-11 Park for an evening walk. He received a bullet in his abdomen, according to the police.

Alam was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Doctors said the condition of Absar Alam is out of danger.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and ordered a probe in this regard.

