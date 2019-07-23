Investigation officer hints at adding terrorism charges to Mureed Abbas murder case

KARACHI: The police officer investigating the Mureed Abbas murder case hinted on Tuesday at incorporating the relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR, reported ARY News.

Talking to reporters, the investigation officer said he would submit challan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) upon completion of investigaiton, which means that the suspect will be tried by an anti-terrorism court instead of an ordinary court.

He said he would take a final decision in this regard after consulting senior police officers.

The IO was of the view that the double murder comes within the ambit of terrorism.

“Mureed Abbas was murdered inside a building, while another person was murdered on the road, which caused a sense of fear among the residents of the area,” he added.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.1

