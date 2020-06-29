Bereaved families reject investigative report for PK-8303 crash

KARACHI: Bereaved families of the PIA flight PK-8303 crash have categorically rejected the investigation report brought forth by the national flight carrier saying that they sought to rid CAA of political appointments to make future flight operations safer, ARY News reported on Monday.

The families have asked for a more thorough probe into the national tragedy demanding action against authorities involved in the crash.

Read More: Human error caused PK-8303 plane crash, minister tells NA

A protest was arranged in front of Karachi Press Club by heirs of the departed, an individual, Arif Farooqui who had lost his wife and children in the heart wrenching incident said that the identification process of the dead bodies was a great hassle after the crash.

He also said that highlighting fake license issue pertaining to PIA pilots was ludicrous; he asked that who are the people who initially hired the people with fake licenses? Farooqui demanded that all air operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) be halted till a satisfactory inquiry and action does not come into effect on the harrowing incident.

Read More: Aviation ministry orders to ground ‘martyred pilots’ over dubious licenses

Another family who had lost a female family member in the crash said that the situation had become dire as there had been plane crash incidents every two years in the recent past.

Kanwal Arsalan, sister of another deceased individual in the crash said that a single individual was not responsible for the tragedy, she said that the families awaited justice from the courts.

