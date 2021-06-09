IO given more time to file charge-sheet against PML-N MNA

LAHORE: A Lahore court Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif until June 23 in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza resumed hearing as jail authorities produced the PML-N leader before him.

At the outset of the hearing, the magistrate asked the investigation officer (IO) of the case if he has finalised a challan, to which the latter replied that it is in the final phase and sought more time to submit it to the court.

In the meantime, he requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused. The court adjourned the case until June 23 when the IO is required to submit the charge-sheet.

Also Read: Court seeks arguments on bail plea of PML-N MNA

On Tuesday, a sessions court directed Javed Latif’s lawyer to forward his arguments on his bail application on next hearing.

The PML-N leader in his bail plea stated that the police registered the case against him on political grounds, pleading with the court to grant him post-arrest bail.

On April 27, the police took Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.

Comments

comments