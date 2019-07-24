Protest in IoK against sacrilege of religious place by Indian miscreants

In Occupied Kashmir, people continued to stage protest on the second consecutive day today against the sacrilege of Eidgah by Indian miscreants in Marmat area of Doda district, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters urged the district administration as well as police to take strict action against these elements.

The protesters warned that the administration would be responsible if these elements were not punished.

It is worth mentioning here that a group of Indian miscreants armed with weapons arranged a dance party at Eidgah and also indulged in acts of sacrilege of the religious place.

Earlier yesterday, In Occupied Kashmir, at least 21 youth were arrested by Indian forces in Islamabad and Srinagar areas, Kashmir Media Service reports,

Indian police arrested youth including two brothers of a prominent freedom activist, Tariq Ahmad Khan identified as Waheed Ahmad Khan and Abid Ahmad Khan.

Meanwhile, India’s National Investigation Agency raided a residential house of trader and businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Achgoza Rajpora in Pulwama district.

