SRINAGAR: Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged India to shun approach of force towards Kashmir dispute and resolve it through peaceful political means, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed Indian government to choose path of engagement for peaceful settlement of long-pending Kashmir dispute in larger interests of people of entire South Asia.

He said UN’s recent human rights report indicates that world body wants to put an end to the graph of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and calls for a political settlement to this lingering dispute.

In occupied Kashmir on July 18, people staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district.

Kashmir Media Service reported that an Indian Army vehicle hit and killed a 35-year-old woman, Kaneez Begum, and her seven-year-old niece Robia Kousar at Lam Nowshera road in the district.

A police official said that while 7-year-old Robia Kousar died on the spot, her aunt Kaneeza Begum succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A four-year-old boy Yasin Din, who is paralysed by polio and speech impaired, was also critically injured in the incident.

The boy, Yasin Din, is admitted at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

People held a strong protest and blocked the road. The protesters demanded action against the Indian Army driver responsible for the killing of the woman and her niece.

Meanwhile, over a dozen youth were injured after Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells on mourners in Baramulla town during demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Adnan Ahmed Channa. Adnan Channa was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in at Gund Brath area of Sopore town, yesterday.

