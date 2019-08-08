IoK situation: Saudi Arabia urges settlement under international resolutions

Saudi Arabia has voiced concerns over the latest developments in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and affirmed its stand that conflict should be settled through peaceful means in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said that it is following the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir resulting from India’s abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, which guarantees the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

It also called on the parties concerned to maintain peace and stability in the region and take into account the interests of the people of the region.

Earlier today, Malaysia also expressed apprehension over the escalation of tension in the region in the wake of revocation of Article 370 in the occupied valley.

A press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Thursday said Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on occupied Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.

It said: “As a close partner to both Pakistan and India, Malaysia attaches high hopes that the two neighbours will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that could be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

