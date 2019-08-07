Stripping IoK’s special status is violation of Int’l laws: governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Modi government’s step of robbing special status of occupied Kashmir is illegal and violation of international laws.

Addressing a Peace Conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said peace cannot be brought through force, Radio Pakistan reported.

“This controversial Indian step is also against UN Security Council resolutions.”

He said the world is aware that wars are not the solution to any problem; Pakistan sacrificed thousands of live-in fighting war against terror.

Sarwar said Pakistan stand firm united with Kashmiris brothers and sisters and will continue their morale and diplomatic support.

He said that he has personally contacted EU leaders and parliamentarian and apprised them about worsening situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and atrocities being committed by Indian occupied forces.

Read more: ICJ urges Indian judiciary to look into article 370 abrogation issue

India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

Comments

comments