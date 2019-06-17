Web Analytics
India blocks theme song of videogame about Kashmir’s plight

Web Desk: The digital game ‘Kashmiri Intifada’ launched to pay tribute to the Kashmiri struggle and mark the martyrdom of Burhan Wani witnessed another act against freedom of expression as Indian government blocks the official song of the video game on Youtube.

The Indian government lodged an official complaint with YouTube to block its access in the country and in the Indian Occupied Kashmir following the popularity of the game among the youth in IoK.

Read More: Two more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir

The aim of the game is to highlight the oppression faced by unarmed Kashmiris, to raise awareness for organisations that are struggling for freedom and against ever increasing Indian brutality in the region.

The song was sung and composed by Aqeel Ahmed with lyrics by Dr Umair Haroon.

Related image

On 8 July 2016, freedom fighter Burhan Wani was brutally assassinated by Indian forces.

